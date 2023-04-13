Vogue Names Digital Hosts For Met Gala, RIP Mary Quant, Bella Hadid & Thom Browne Named Most Influential, And More!

Vogue taps La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg, and more for livestream

‘The first Monday in May’ is rapidly approaching. Today, Vogue announced the hosts of its third annual livestream of The Met Gala Red Carpet, which will air on site and on social platforms from 6PM EST on Monday, May 1. The digital coverage will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and actor, comedian, and Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman. YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain will return as special correspondent from the red carpet too. As a refresher, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour will serve as the co-chairs for this year’s exhibit, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Our big question? What will attendees wear to nod to the dress code, In honor of Karl. We’ll be tuning in to see.

Mod fashion pioneer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, largely responsible for popularizing the ground-breaking mini skirt synonymous with London style in the ‘Swinging Sixties,’ died peacefully at her home in the UK on Thursday. She was 93. The Londoner opened a multi-brand boutique on the famous Kings Road in 1955 called Bazaar which became a hotspot for every local and visiting young star of the ensuing decade, but it was her own designs that put her on the map. A self-taught designer, the pieces that are most associated with her are the mini skirt—which she nicknamed ‘the mini’ after the car—as well as colored tights, berets, and ultra short shorts that would go on to inspire the prevailing hot pants of the ’70s. Taking her inspiration from the ‘Chelsea set’ of young bohemians around her store, sharp British tailoring, and clean lines of Italian sportswear, her aesthetic began to shape what would ultimately become Mod (short for Modernists) fashion. According to the V&A, she’s credited with creating the skinny rib sweater and being the first designer to use PVC in clothing. In 1962, she signed a lucrative design contract with J.C. Penney, which brought her ‘London look’ stateside and like her American counterparts, she pursued endless categories thanks to licensing arrangements. Alexandra Shulman, the former editor in chief of British Vogue from 1992 to 2017, wrote on Twitter: “RIP Dame Mary Quant. A leader of fashion but also in female entrepreneurship- a visionary who was much more than a great haircut.”

Saint Laurent makes moves into film production

Pass the popcorn! Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello is the latest designer to turn his attention to the screen. The house has announced Saint Laurent Productions, which will make history as the first luxury brand of its kind to debut a film at the Cannes Film Festival. Saint Laurent is at the helm of a 30-minute Western called Strange Way of Life, directed by award-winning Pedro Almodóvar and starring Ethan Hawke and the internet’s boyfriend Pedro Pascal. And as you might have guessed, the costume designs of all Saint Laurent Productions going forward will be designed by the brand. As if the below poster wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, there are also whispers of films in collaboration with David Cronenberg and Paolo Sorrentino in the pipeline.

Vogue Ukraine returns to print operations

The Ukrainian edition of Vogue is returning to newsstands. Due to the Russian invasion of the country, Vogue Ukraine paused the print publication of magazines over the last year. Today, a collectible issue titled The Road of Unbreakable heralded the return of print, with cover art depicting the national flag, created by long-term contributor to the magazine, Vasylyna Vrubel.

Bella Hadid, Thom Browne, and more make TIME’s annual 100 most influential list

It’s here! TIME has published its annual 100 most influential people list and a number of celebrated figures from the fashion industry have been included. Among them is model Bella Hadid, thanks largely in part to that Coperni spray-on dress that made her a household name last year. Aside from her prowess as a supermodel on the runway and in campaigns, Hadid is credited for her vulnerability as a public figure and the activism she is involved with. Designer Thom Browne has been acknowledged for his significant impact on the world of fashion, and is recognized here for his innovative designs and the transformative nature of his work. Additionally, Yvon Chouniard, founder of outdoor clothing company Patagonia, has also been included, which is particularly notable after his announcement that he eventually give away his entire fortune to causes combatting climate change.

