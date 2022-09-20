Daily News: An Epic SKIMS Campaign, Chez Cher, Laura Harrier Covers Cosmo (And Confirms Engagement!), Kylie Jenner Teams With Macy’s, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

SKIMS debuts biggest campaign yet

Meet the new SKIMS fam. The newly-unveiled Bra Campaign brings together an epic cast of celebrities—Becky G, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, and Indya Moore—and 50 inspiring women from all backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life. Shot by artist Vanessa Beecroft, the imagery and videos showcase the confidence-boosting shapewear and underwear with a focus on inclusivity and confidence at any age (those involved in the campaign span across four decades). Among the 50 additional stars of the campaign, these women vary from nurses and CEOs to mechanics and McDonald’s servers.“We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS biggest campaign yet, and I couldn’t be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life,” co-founder Kim Kardashian said in a release. “Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality.” Catch a glimpse, below.

Kylie Cosmetics to launch at Macy’s, with limited-edition holiday collection & more

On October 1, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics will make its debut at Macy’s, arriving with a special Holiday Collection plus additional core products. The rest of the offering will follow suit and land in store in early Spring 2023. The arrival will see newly revamped cruelty-free, clean, and vegan formulas available both online and in stores. According to Macy’s, the limited-edition Holiday Collection will include decorative sets and festive ornaments, such as the ‘Lip Vault’ which features four Matte Liquid Lipsticks, a new Velvet Liquid Lipstick, and four High Glosses in brand new shades. Additional gift sets and limited-edition products will be available within the collection. Offerings such as the Kylie Matte Lip Kit, Kylie Matte Liquid Lipstick, Kylie High Gloss, and Kylie Lip Shine Lacquer will also become available. Happy holiday shopping!

Laura Harrier is Cosmopolitan’s Mental Health issue cover girl—confirms engagement to Sam Jarou

Leading lady Laura Harrier tells it like it is in the latest issue of Cosmo. Gracing the cover of the mental health-focused issue, no topic is off bounds. In conversation with Lola Ogunnaike, Harrier discusses how she became engaged to fiancé Sam Jarou, self-care, Roe v Wade, and her mental health. The actress also takes part in ‘The Breakdown Breakdown’ video series, reflecting on the highest highs and lowest lows of her career so far. Speaking on how she prioritizes taking care of herself, she said: “I’ve learned tools through therapy. I really am a big advocate for therapy and for mental health care, especially in the Black community. That’s something that’s really improved my life and really helped me in significant ways, especially with dealing with my anxiety and panic attacks.” She adds, “I definitely believe that mental health care should be prioritized just as much as physical health. There’s been such a long history of ignoring mental health problems, of saying, ‘Oh, just suck it up” or “I’m a strong Black woman. That doesn’t happen to me.’ All of these tropes that we’ve been taught over generations, when actually, I think given generational trauma, of course there are a lot of mental health issues within the Black community.” To read the full feature, and fashion story with photography by Danny Kasirye and styling by Cassie Anderson, click here.

Franca Sozzani’s famed wardrobe is on display in Milan—and you can snap up some styles too

In Milan this Fashion Month? Then an exhibit (and sale) of some of beloved late Vogue Italia editor in chief Franca Sozzani’s personal clothing is a must-see. Know and admired for her impeccable style, Sozzani was a fan of flowing, feminine dresses by designers and peers such as Azzedine Alaïa, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Valentino, Miu Miu, and Alberta Ferretti. Now a selection of her cherished clothing and works of art and personal photographs signed by Peter Lindbergh, Steven Meisel, and more is on display at the Fondazione Sozzani in Milan from September 15 to October 30, with some pieces available for purchase. Sozzani’s sister, Carla, explained to British Vogue that profits from the sale will go to the Franca Sozzani Fund for Preventive Genomics at Harvard Medical School. Additionally, in collaboration with Web3 platform SPIN by Lablaco, a special selection of 25 pieces is complemented by an NFT label that allows the history of the garment to be read and its ownership transitions to be traced. Each garment is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from the Franca Sozzani Fund. Fashion history, at your fingertips!

Cher’s home wows in Architectural Digest

There are homes. Then there are homes. And when it comes to the 16,000-square-foot, globally-influenced, museum-like spread where Cher resides, that most definitely fits in the latter category. AD100 designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard brings Architectural Digest in behind the palatial walls of the Malibu marvel, which sits atop a bluff in Malibu overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It’s been a labor of love too, as Bullard has been involved with the curation of the home over the past 16 years, bringing treasures from all corners of the globe right back to Southern California to create an atmosphere that the performer has christened her “personal sanctuary”. Forget MTV Cribs, take an access-all-areas peek inside right here!

Applications are open for The Fashion Trust U.S.

The Fashion Trust U.S., the non-profit initiative supporting homegrown emerging design talent, has opened applications for the inaugural Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, which will be presented next year with Google as the platinum sponsor. The categories for applicants to enter are Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Graduate Award, Sustainability, and Diversity (the latter two are sponsored by Google). Hopeful designers are encouraged to submit applications via the portal through January 2023. Former InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown, who is a board member, said: “The USA is filled with brilliant young designers who are just one connection away from seeing their vision come to life. We are thrilled, in partnership with Google to help open that door.” Fellow board member and super stylist Karla Welch added, “I truly believe the only way forward for our industry is to deeply commit to truly sustainable methods and practices. I’m so excited that Fashion Trust and Google will specially focus on that with our awards.” The presentation of the finalists and the award ceremony will take place in early 2023, once the board of advisors select the 15 finalists who will present their work to the panel of judges. The three chosen winners will receive a financial grant that will be determined based on the size of the designer’s business, as well as mentoring and exposure provided by Google. Shoot for the stars and apply here.

