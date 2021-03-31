No Instagram; no problem—in the absence of a social media presence, Bottega Veneta has decided to take a different route. The first iteration of the label’s new content project, a quarterly digital journal, launched today. Is it a blog? An e-zine? A Tumblr? A website? In short, it’s all of the above! Here’s the suss on the project, which Daniel Lee has named “Issue”.

Issue 01 features a wide range of collaborators, including Missy Elliot and photographers du jour Tyrone Lebon and Tyler Mitchell. The idea is that the online project will launch to coincide with collections dropping in store—thus Issue 01 reflects the mood and vibe put forward by Salon 01.

Fans can access the new venture here, and go down the rabbit hole of interactive and immersive content, including short CGI videos and reimagined vintage ads, showcasing BV product via the lens of the creators enlisted.

The move seems in keeping with the reason for why Bottega disappeared from all social media platforms in the same place. In February, Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault said that the brand had decided to instead lean into using its community as a way to still get the message out. “Regarding its digital communication strategy, it’s not disappearing from social networks—it’s merely using them differently,” he said at the time. “Bottega has decided, in line with its positioning, to lean much more on its ambassadors and fans by giving them the material they need to talk about the brand through various social networks, by letting them speak for the brand rather than doing it itself.”

