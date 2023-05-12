The Daily Front Row Co-hosted A Launch Dinner For Chic New Skincare Brand, Elli K

Prestige skincare brand Elli K arrived in New York with a major moment recently; taking over Times Square and arranging a multi-sensory dinner with fashion and beauty tastemakers. Here’s what you need to know about the brand—the first-ever Arizona heritage premium beauty line of its kind.

Elli K, which is clinically and dermatologically tested and utilizes ingredients from the Arizona wilderness, takes its inspiration from Sedona and the healing energies the area is known for. With pretty gold, pink, and glass packaging, it’s officially available now with its debut eight-piece Time Reverse line which includes a Cleansing Foam, Cleansing Oil, Purifying Toner, Double Ampoule, Treatment Lotion, Cream, Mask, and Mud Cream Mask. Among the hero ingredients derived from the desert packed into every formula are mineral-rich Sedona Water, iron-rich Mud, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory Desert Cactus Honey, skim immunity boosting Echinacea, and soothing Banana Yucca.

As experiences are key to everything that Elli K does—the brand has launched a virtual metaverse space, Elli K Moments, and its sound ritual titled “Letter from Arizona”—the team looked to a fittingly immersive setting to celebrate its launch. Lightbox in Midtown Manhattan, a blank space gallery concept which can be transformed for an experiential and multi-sensory event, proved to be the perfect backdrop for a cocktail gathering and dinner.

On hosting duty was celebrity aeshetitican )))) who talked guests through Elli K’s proprietary patented ingredients, and recommended suitable products to add to their rotation depending on their skincare concern.

Among those who joined the Daily Front Row and Elli K for the launch dinner were Michelle Madonna, Carrie Berk, Madeline Yanni, Jenee Naylor, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader, Karina Bik, Kate Bartlet, Thalia Heffernan, Ruby Lyn, Isa Sung, Melany Rodriguez, Tanaye White, Val Greenberg, Melissa Vale, and many more.

Images: Courtesy

