Alexi McCammond has responded to backlash after news initially broke detailing racist, anti-Asian tweets sent by the incoming Teen Vogue EIC’s back in 2011. The 27-year-old’s apology was issued in an email circulated to staff, which was subsequently shared with multiple news outlets. Amid the controversy, Condé Nast has also defended its hire of the journalist.

McCammond’s email reportedly followed a meeting whereby Teen Vogue staff disclosed their concerns over her hire and the tweets, which she deleted in 2019. “I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused,” the former political reporter wrote in the email, adding that she will “work doubly hard” to earn her staff’s trust following the incident.

Yesterday afternoon, Teen Vogue staff released a statement on the matter, which circulated quickly on Twitter. “We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you,” the letter, which was shared by staff like senior politics editor Allegra Kirkland and fashion and beauty editor Michelle Li, reads. The statement included that the team wrote to Condé Nast about McCammond’s appointment, and that they are “hopeful that an internal conversation” will occur.

According to The Daily Beast, the magazine’s staff also privately expressed concerns to Condé Nast’s CEO Roger Lynch and global chief content officer Anna Wintour over McCammond’s hiring process.

A note from teen vogue’s staff pic.twitter.com/oyfhN0mlk8 — Allegra Kirkland (@allegrakirkland) March 8, 2021

The Teen Vogue letter drew positive reactions from prominent editors and celebrities online, including some top editors from other Condé publications. “Proud of the Teen Vogue team for this letter, which couldn’t have been easy, and hope it goes without saying that I also denounce those sentiments,” Allure EIC Michelle Lee wrote on Instagram Stories.

The letter also received support and solidarity from Asian-American creatives, activists, and citizens, who collectively released a statement through Gold House within the #StopAsianHate movement. That post, which has since garnered shares from celebrities like Olivia Munn, Jamie Chung, and designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim, thanks Teen Vogue‘s staff for speaking out against anti-Asian racism following the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NextShark (@nextshark)

Condé Nast issued a statement to the New York Post on Monday defending its hiring choice. It reads: “Alexi McCammond was appointed editor in chief of Teen Vogue because of the values, inclusivity, and depth she has displayed throughout her journalism.”

However, despite the various apologies, most reactions have not been positive and many have continued to protest McCammond’s appointment and criticize her apology on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Industry watchdog Diet Prada simply stated “No” beneath a Next Shark Instagram post featuring the apology.

In addition to privatizing her Instagram account, McCammond has now also set her Twitter profile to private.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.