LOFT’s New Summer Campaign Is Hitting The Road!

LOFT is getting ready for a busy summer! The brand has just launched its new “Summer of LOFT” campaign, spotlighting versatile pieces that are perfect for elevating our warm-weather wardrobes. Denim shirts, skirts, and jeans, ruffled blouses, delicate floral tops, lightweight minidresses, smooth suede boots, and more make a splash in the collection, which arrives just in time for concert season. And speaking of: LOFT’s new line includes a “Concert Edit” curated by stylists Danielle & Alix, spotlighting their top picks for attending this year’s slate of music festivals.

For an IRL preview, the brand hosted a breezy private party at Kourtney Kardashian’s Camp Poosh event during Coachella. At the sunlit soirée, over a thousand guests—including Emma Roberts, outfitted in head-to-toe LOFT—were in attendance, customizing denim jackets with patches, embellishments, and more at an exclusive denim bar. At the Ace Hotel, attendees also customized bag charms and stocked up on “festival survival” items to carry them through the long weekend!

However, Coachella is just the start of LOFT’s summer vacay before hitting the road for its own tour! The label’s namesake Summer of LOFT Tour will kick off in May with a pop-up giving out concert totes and custom bag charms—plus a free Perfect Tank top for shorts signing up for SMS codes—at Spring & Lafayette Streets, in addition to a Summer of LOFT market stand and denim jacket giveaways. Later, the brand will host a live DJ, custom jacket patches, and giveaways at its Times Square store on May 31. In June, LOFT will journey to its Nashville store from June 5-7, then visit its Atlanta store on June 12 with more live music, patches, and giveaways. To close out the season, LOFT’s Market stand will pop up again in Chicago’s Millennium Park on August 2 before another in-store shopping party in Miami on August 23—and continuing its tour later this fall. Plus, keep an eye out for refreshed additions to Danielle & Alix’s “Concert Edit” to keep your festival fashions en vogue all season!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.