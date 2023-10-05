Seven Resortwear Brands To Check Out At Atlanta Apparel This October

Atlanta Apparel is back at Americas Mart from October 10-14, showcasing Spring Summer 2024, as well as Holiday/Winter immediates and Resort lines. Before you head to the trade show floor to place your buy, here are the dreamy vacation-invoking, transportive brands to know that nail resortwear year after year.

Crosby by Mollie Burch

Size-inclusive Atlanta-based brand Crosy by Mollie Burch is the brain child of two fashion-obsessed friends, Mollie and Taylor. Confidence and color share the spotlight here, with a focus on empowering pieces created in partnership with organizations that support women, such as Wellspring Living which fights against human trafficking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CROSBY by Mollie Burch (@crosbybymollieburch)

Navalora

This brand’s founder began her career trajectory as a Naval Officer, before pivoting to create a company that would create matching swimsuits for the whole family. The result is cute suits for all ages, including printed swimsuits, bikinis, and shorts for women, men, and kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navalora Swim (@navaloraswim)

Walker & Wade

Take us to Bali! Or, failing that—check out beach-to-bar resortwear brand Walker & Wade, which is handmade in the Indonesian destination. It all started from one kaftan, which formed a jumping off point for founder Laurette Kittle to create her line which incorporate traditional Balinese ikats, batiks, and floral prints and custom bead work done by local women artisans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WALKER & WADE (@walkerandwade)

Elan

Since 1991, this brand has adventure on the brain: whether that’s to the beach, or beyond. When it comes to resortwear, you can count on Elan for kimonos, easy breezy maxis, sarongs, jumpsuits, sets, and so much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elan (@shopelan)

Cabana Life

A sudden melanoma diagnosis at the age of 26 led Cabana Life founder Melissa to launch a brand that married lightweight resortwear with UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s harmful rays. Compared to a basic t-shirt’s low rate of UPF 7, Cabana Life’s pieces ensure you can be stylish and safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabana Life (@cabanalife)

Jude Connally

American-made brand Jude Connally is a go-to for wear-anywhere dresses and separates in a variety of fabrics like cotton voile, faux suede, and the brand’s own Jude Cloth, a comfortable, low-maintenance combination of activewear and ready to wear textiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jude Connally (@judeconnally)

Lucy Paris

The Paris-born, New York-seasoned, and LA-based founder of Lucy Paris is adamant that you shouldn’t have to chose between a city edge and a sense of ease when it comes to your personal style. As such, the brand is designed for whatever a day or dress code may throw at you—no matter what destination you’re in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Paris (@lucyparislabel)

Register your attendance at atlanta-apparel.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.