Eight Brands We’re Eyeing Up At Atlanta Apparel

Get ready, Atlanta Apparel is back from June 9-12. Fast becoming our favorite way to keep up with what the greater population will be wearing months down the line, we’re once again looking closely at who’s showing at the major market event. Mark your calendars, snap up your tickets. and read on for some of the brands we’ve got our eyes firmly fixed on.

Paige

Though famed widely for its selection of tasteful denim pieces, Paige has it all—from dresses and tunics to blazer sets and accessories. Better yet, each piece can be mixed and matched, and transition from daytime to evening and from city to shore. Shoppers can look forward to the LA-based brand’s latest offering—a romance between breezy fabrics, carefree silhouettes, and the occasional floral motif—at the AA showroom.

Gretchen Scott

Gretchen Scott founded her namesake label on the premise: “Laugh More, Gripe Less, Ignore Critics, Say Yes, Order Dessert, Love Life.” Not only does each piece literally speak these words—the mantra is sewn into every one of Scott’s pieces!—but each design also shows off bright colors and internationally-inspired patterns. All things considered, there’s no better destination for a garden party soirée dress. Besides, we can definitely get behind a brand that encourages dessert!

Lafayette 148

Founded on the same Soho street it’s named after, Lafayette 148 is the embodiment of chic New Yorker style. The female-founded brand focuses on making women feel their best while looking their best, and they make it easy to do so with a collection of luxe everyday staples. It’s the wardrobe every woman deserves, New York or anywhere!

7 For All Mankind

Memorial Day is quickly approaching, and you better believe we’ll be swapping our blue denim for white! Not only that, but we’ll be consulting the racks of 7 For All Mankind for a trusty pair that we’ll be wearing year-round. Touting sustainable ethics and a hell of a denim selection, it’s safe to say the brand is one we’re always falling for.

French Connection

French Connection is a true one-stop-shop brand. Whether you’re in the market for a fancy picnic frock, a cashmere sweater, or a wardrobe staple you’re always on the lookout for, FCUK (what an endearing précis!) is the way to go.

Listicle

Breezy, dainty, and undeniably chic, Listicle flaunts a whimsical collection of feminine garb perfect for frollocking around in a flower field or a weekend brunch—you know, two activities we wish we found ourselves doing more often! With its latest collection set to drop at Atlanta Apparel’s upcoming market, you can count on a must-have offering of sunny day essentials.

Trina Turk

If there’s a brand that would have you ready for a vacation at any given moment, it’s definitely Trina Turk! A quick glance at the brand’s vibrantly-colored, tropically-set, easy-breezy-beautiful feed will transport you to a sandy beach with a daiquiri in hand…so we’re assuming donning one of her Cali-inspired pieces would also do the same.

Mavi Jeans

Three words: jeans, jeans, jeans. Though the thought of denim might be a painful one to bear after a year of frequenting only the sweatpants sections of our wardrobes, Mavi’s styles might just make you wanna #DenimAllDay again. Still not convinced? Maybe a quick peek at their latest pieces (think: baggy BF jeans, high-rise waistlines, and wide-leg silhouettes) will do the trick.

