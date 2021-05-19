Furniture Review: Valyou Feathers Sectional vs. Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa

Finding new furniture to complete the look of your home is not just a box to check, but rather a form of self-expression and a statement of your taste and style to your future guests. If you’re in the market for new furniture, specifically a sofa, the two most talked about sofas on the market are the Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa and the Feathers Sectional from Valyou. Heralded as the “IT” sofa by designers and décor blogs everywhere, as admired as it is, the Cloud Sofa from Restoration Hardware’s price tag is not. Despite their huge price difference, we had to compare the two best-selling sofas on the market: Valyou’s popular Feathers Sectional vs. Restoration Hardware’s Cloud Sofa.

PRICE:

Right off the bat, the price difference in the Cloud Sofa and Feathers Sectional is huge. If you’re trying to save a little extra money on the furniture buying side, the Cloud Sofa may not be for you. If you want the sectional setup that they’re known for, Restoration Hardware’s Cloud Sofa clocks in at a cool $10K. Designer name, designer price. Valyou’s Feathers sectional ranges from $1499 to $2499 depending on the arrangement you select. But for what’s probably the most popular sectional set up that is about 110 inches long with three sections included, one of those being a chaise, it comes to $1799. Also, when you subscribe to the Valyou Family Newsletter, you get a $50 discount code. Bonus!

QUALITY & UPKEEP:

There is no doubt that the Cloud Sofa is beautiful. Another selling point is that it comes in 149 different colors and fabrics to choose from so it’s definitely the more customizable option. Yes, you read that right—149! One downside though is that they recommend that most of their fabrics be professionally cleaned and if you custom order your Cloud Sofa, it takes about 100 days for it to be made. The cushions are 100% down filled, which sounds luxurious and is extremely comfortable, but we found that aesthetically, it’s not very live-able. With every use, the cushions are significantly compressed, leaving it looking flat and wrinkly. So, if you want the Cloud Sofa to look like it does on the RH website, you essentially have to fluff up the pillows and cushions after every time you use it. Whereas, the Valyou Feathers Sectional is definitely the more practical and live-able option. The cushions are made from high density foam and goose feather filling, but no so much so that the cushions lose their shape. After getting up from the Feathers sectional, the cushions revert to their plump form. It’s super soft and still it maintains its shape. Also, the cushion covers are 100% machine washable, making it easy to keep clean right at home. The Feathers sectional comes in two colors— Beige and Gray and offers four different configurations, 88 inches, 110 inches, 142 inches, and 170 inches.

OVERALL:

As gorgeous as the Cloud Sofa is when styled and photographed, unfortunately, buyers will be disappointed to quickly learn that it probably won’t look that way the majority of the time unless you plan on literally never sitting on your sofa. For us, with all things considered, the Valyou Feathers Sectional is a no-brainer. It’s affordable, worth the value and most importantly, it’s functional. It’s not the sofa that you’re going to constantly have to maintain, like you would the Cloud. If budget isn’t an issue and your sofa is more for show than use, the Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa might be for you. But if you’re like the majority of consumers and want something that’s priced reasonably and live-able, the Valyou Feathers Sectional is a great everyday use sofa that is also extremely stylish for the price.

