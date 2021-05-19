Daily News: Missoni’s New Creative Director, Epicurious Announce Digital Director, The Latest From Burberry, Mango, And Tamara Mellon

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Epicurious finds its new digital director in Maggie Hoffman

Congratulations are in order for Maggie Hoffman—Epicurious’ senior editor who’s now been promoted to digital director. The author of “Batch Cocktails: Make-Ahead Drinks for Every Occasion” and “The One-Bottle Cocktail: More than 80 Recipes with Fresh Ingredients and a Single Spirit”, Hoffman has been instrumental to executing the site’s features, such as the interactive tool, The Epicurious Cocktail Cabinet. According to a Condé Nast media alert, Hoffman has served as a bar reviewer for the San Francisco Chronicle and her writing has appeared in Food & Wine, Sunset, Rachael Ray Every Day, and Wine Enthusiast, among others. Her promotion also comes after a major year for the ASME-nominated site, with engagement up 72% year on year. Bon chance!

Angela Missoni steps down as creative director at Missoni

After 24 years at the helm, Angela Missoni is stepping away from her role as creative director. Missoni will be succeeded, for now, by her longtime righthand Alberto Caliri, and she will remain president of the company. Confirming the news in an interview with WWD, chief executive officer Livio Proli heralded a new era for the brand. Proli also teased details of the five-year plan for the famed Italian label which will be executed with the goal of attracting younger customers and boosting growth. Caliri will show his first collection, “hopefully” with a physical show, in Milan this September.

Chufy x Mango is here!

Say hello to your sustainable summer must-haves! Chufy x Mango has landed: an exclusive new collection designed by fashion director Sofia Sanchez de Betak. Having worked with the Barcelona-based fashion brand as a close collaborator for four years, Sanchez de Betak knows what her audience wants and she’s keeping them happy with a capsule of six easy breezy dresses inspired by Mediterranean living. In sustainable fabrics, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester, the bohemian offering is as eco-conscious as it is desirable. Shop it here.

Tamara Mellon teams up with D’Ascoli

Speaking of sustainability! Sought after shoe designer Tamara Mellon has revealed her newest collaboration, and it’s with New Delhi-based brand D’Ascoli. The capsule combines Mellon’s fashion forward and sensual aesthetic with D’Ascoli’s traditional in-house printing and use of Indian handlooms. The two ankle wrap styles (the Oasis and the Utopia) come in two colors and feature one-of-a-kind prints on 100% silk fabric. Retailing for $595 and $695, 10% of proceeds will be donated to CITTA, a non-profit organization that is currently providing COVID-relief via life-saving medical care in rural hospitals in the Odisha and Nepal region. The collection is available online now.

Burberry reveals pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman to celebrate the Olympia bag

Yesterday Burberry revealed its new campaign to highlight the Olympia bag (fronted by Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs, and Shygirl!). The brand has also shared details of a global series of pop-ups, one of which will launch at New York City’s iconic Bergdorf Goodman. The project presents an immersive experience, with an in-store installation, and a transformed window display visible from Fifth Avenue, which feature Grecian-inspired statues. Naturally, the leather chain strap bags in an array of shades like marigold and topaz are front and center too and will have an edition number engraved on the inside—talk about modern wonders of the world!

