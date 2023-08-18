Editor’s Pick: Stand Out From The Crowd In Jewelry (And Engagement Rings!) From ABC

What: Elevate your style with the jewelry from everyone’s favorite Manhattan emporium, abc carpet & home. Just in time for ‘back to school’ season—aka September and NYFW outfit planning—treat yourself to a conversation-starting piece of vintage or contemporary jewelry. Plus! Did you know that abc carpet & home is also a purveyor of engagement rings? Their abc Beloved range is a curated collection of ready-to-wear engagement rings, vintage engagement rings, wedding bands, and custom engagement ring options…if you need us to drop some hints to a certain someone, just let us know!

Who: There’s a reason you won’t scroll through an Architectural Digest feature on someone’s gorgeous home without seeing a mention or two of their prized abc carpet & home possessions. With over 125 years of expertise, from selling carpets from a pushcart on the LES to its now-iconic, 50+ year home located at 888 Broadway, there’s a reason it’s maintained its aspirational status, whether you’re a shopper in their first apartment or their forever home.

Why: Like everything it does, abc’s jewelry assortment is meticulously crafted and thoughtfully curated. From radiant rings to charm bracelets, these items offer not just decoration, but a statement of your individuality that’ll stand the test of time. The Pink Sapphire and Diamond Earrings exude glamour, and for those seeking a piece of history, the Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Link Bracelet is a true embodiment of vintage luxury. And just like the brand’s custom services to ensure your home furnishings are exactly to your liking, the abc Beloved range allows couples to find the perfect stone and setting when it comes to engagement rings. Jewelry worth saying yes to, if you ask us!

Where: abchome.com

