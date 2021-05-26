Editor’s Pick: Carolina K’s Debut Ceramics Collection

What: We already can’t get enough of Carolina K’s bohemian fashion in our wardrobes, and luckily we can now bring her eclectic, individual style to our homes too. Today, Miami-based globetrotting designer Carolina Kleinman announced the launch of her first ever ceramics collection to further build on her eponymous, eco-conscious lifestyle brand.

Who: Carolina K has been pioneering ethical fashion with a purpose long before it was en vogue. Over the last 16 years, her mission—to create pieces which fuse Latin American traditional heritage with music, dance, art, and travel influences while supporting local artisans—have found her fans in Beyoncé, Helena Christensen, and Tyra Banks, to name but a few!

Why: These pieces are as smile-inducing as Carolina K’s ready to wear offering (her swimwear, kaftans, and floaty dresses and separates are the first word in summer and vacation dressing!). The hand-painted ceramics collection, which is handmade by a group of 21 artisan partners in Colombia, incorporates just about everything you’d need to throw a chic dinner gathering—plates, bowls, linen napkins, and vases for your centerpieces. Flowers, peacocks, and pineapples—oh my!

How much: from $50 to $185

Where: pre-order now on carolinak.com