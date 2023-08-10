Editor’s Pick: Jewel Tone Treasures From abc Carpet & Home

What: From an iconic Milo Baughman to Ginori dinner plates, our love for all things jewel tones and treasure chest-worthy isn’t just confined to our closet, but happily extends to our surroundings too thanks to abc carpet & home’s breathtaking assortment of finds across home furnishings and objets d’art.

Who: There’s a reason you won’t scroll through an Architectural Digest feature on someone’s gorgeous home without seeing a mention or two of their prized abc carpet & home possessions. With over 125 years of expertise, from selling carpets from a pushcart on the LES to its now-iconic, 50+ year home located at 888 Broadway, there’s a reason it’s maintained its aspirational status, whether you’re a shopper in their first apartment or their forever home.

Why: But wait! There’s more! Abc carpet & home is clearly the first port of call for most design world aficionados, but did you know it’s an epic resource for unique contemporary and vintage jewelry too? Case in point: Conversation-starting studs, bracelets, and earrings from Scosha to go with your new custom rug. An emerald showstopper from ethical, LA-based jeweler Ele Keats to celebrate your new tableware. Or indeed, a preloved one-of-a-kind piece like this gold, amethyst, and quartz crystal bracelet that you’ll look at lovingly while reclining on your Baughman.

Where: abc.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.