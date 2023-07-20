Five Bridal Designers To Know Showing At Formal Markets During Atlanta Apparel

Have you heard? Formal Markets (the brand new guise for VOW Bridal & Formal and World of Prom & Special Occasion) is returning during Atlanta Apparel and taking place from July 31–August 4, showcasing must-haves for bridal, prom, quinceañera, mother-of-the-bride, accessories, homecoming, and special occasion across 180 individual collections.

Before your trip, we took a look at five major lines you need to have on your list. See you there!

Rosa Clará

Rosa Clará is a brand that pushes boundaries in wedding fashion. With their commitment to using the finest fabrics and through collaborations with renowned designers, they create extraordinary gowns that capture the hearts of brides worldwide. Rosa Clará makes dreams come true with each dress that bears their signature, and the brand’s offerings extend beyond bridalwear too. Their Cocktail collection ensures that women can shine at any special occasion, while their range of accessories adds the perfect finishing touch to complete a flawless look.

Pollardi

Pollardi, the largest wedding dress factory in Europe, is a young and rapidly growing Ukrainian company. Unlike many traditional brands with generations of history, Pollardi emerged strong from the efforts of a married couple who nurtured it from its origins as a small shop. Each dress is carefully crafted to capture the essence of elegance and romance, catering to the desires and dreams of modern brides.

Savannah Miller

Savannah Miller, known for her elevated bohemian styles—just like her rather famous sister, Sienna, launched her own bridal collection in 2016 after cutting her teeth with Alexander McQueen and Matthew Williamson. Her unique designs fuse modern and timeless elements and are regularly spotted on Vogue Weddings recaps. One might say they’re A list-approved!

Inezia Chrizita

Inezia Chrizita is a couture wedding dress brand based in Los Angeles. Specializing in luxurious wedding and evening dresses, the designer strives to provide women with impeccable silhouettes that make them feel a million dollars on the big day. Each unique piece is crafted with the highest quality fabrics, including lace and detailed with intricate beading, and custom embroidery sourced from artisans in Europe and beyond. Inezia Chrizita enables women to celebrate their special day in ultimate luxury.

Oliver Martino

Be sure to check out Oliver Martino, an elevated bridal brand that makes wedding dress dreams come true. The brand is named after the designer Lilia’s two beloved children Oliver and Martin. By combining artistic flair with luxurious materials, exquisite and individual dresses are a non-negotiable.

