Editor’s Pick: Vintage Louis Vuitton Luggage From Tradesy

What: In the absence of actually being able to travel internationally—12 months, but who’s counting?!—I’ve finally made good on my lifelong goal of at least looking like the type of elegant frequent flyer I usually stop and stare at in the line for security. The MVP in this plan? A vintage Louis Vuitton Keepall 55!

Who: Louis Vuitton moved to Paris when he was a teenager, with the dream of creating an iconic trunk collection. Talk about achieving your goals. Some two centuries later, no leather goods brand’s luggage has come close to achieving the same sought-after status. Which is why the timeless Keepall 55 still reigns supreme on resale sites while other it bags come and go—once a classic, always a classic.

Why: A LV Keepall has been on my forever wishlist for as long as I can remember—but just like you won’t catch me shelling out on an extortionate first class ticket, I’m always on the lookout for a way to save when it comes to mega purchases. Luckily, Tracy DiNunzio’s California-based resale market place Tradesy is a veritable treasure chest when it comes to Keepall 55s at attainable prices–which, pro tip, is the largest size Louis Vuitton bag that you can take on board a flight. See you at the Sky Bar!

Where: tradesy.com

How much: from $600