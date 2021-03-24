Press pause on your Wednesday AM to-do list and hit play on the latest Roger Vivier presentation reveal meets fashion flick. Creative director Gherardo Felloni presented his Fall Winter ’21 offering for the house, with a little help from icons Josephine Baker, Marlene Dietrich, Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe, and Edith Piaf.

The short film—titled “Do We Show”—places the stars in the front row of a fashion show, which is typically late to start. As they lose their patience, the women take to the stage to do what they do best: sing, dance, recite poetry, or simply stand in the spotlight and exude their screen siren sex appeal.

While the short film captures the shoes—including knee-high stiletto boots in patent leather and dramatic feather-adorned mules—in all their glory, it also conveys the anticipation and disappointment we’re facing amidst so many canceled events, as well as the collective experience of performers who are without work. “You know, it’s hard to perform without an audience,” the actress playing Dietrich poignantly says.

Felloni, who adores exploring the cinematic world with his presentation formats, adds, “It would be absurd to act as if it weren’t happening. Instead, we need to embrace it, and have some fun with the concept of waiting.”

Are you ready for the twist and the surprise cameo? Watch the flick below.

See the Roger Vivier FW ’21 collection below:

