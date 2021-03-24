Afterpay Day Kicks Off Again This Week

Afterpay Day is back! The bi-annual event starts tomorrow through March 28th and features an extended four-day shopping event, with up to 70% off top fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. The buy now, pay later concept allows shoppers to manage their payments in four installments without incurring interest.

“This season’s Afterpay Day is bigger and better than ever,” Melissa Davis, head of North America at Afterpay said in a statement. “We have extended our sale to physical retail, doubled the number of sale days and, most importantly, we have more than doubled the amount of merchants who are offering incredible deals and promotions to their shoppers. We are proud to deliver this incredibly popular event just as retailers welcome their customers back to their stores for Spring shopping.”

New Afterpay in-store partners participating in this season’s sales include Steve Madden, MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Le Labo, Vera Bradley, and more. Shoppers can also unlock exclusive promotions that are only available to those who use Afterpay from brands including SHEIN, Anthropologie, J Crew, GILT, Rue La La, PUMA, Tarte Cosmetics, and Kiehl’s, among others. All in, there will be deals and promotions from nearly 3000 brands, so there really is something for everyone!

Afterpay customers will also be able to use their new “Favorites” feature located within their app. Users can browse their most-wanted items and add them to their Favorites and revisit another time.

See the epic list of deals at Afterpay.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.