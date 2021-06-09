Editor’s Pick: Unsubscribed Summer Blazer

What: As part of its Summer ’21 offering, which was inspired by free-spirited and effortless style, slow fashion concept Unsubscribed has debuted the summer blazer of our dreams. Paired perfectly with a bikini underneath or, perhaps, something more evening ready, this lightweight herringbone cotton blazer is the ultimate accessory for warm weather. The best news? Matching shorts and pants are for the taking, too!

Who: With locations in Westport, CT and East Hampton, Unsubscribed is a one-stop-shop for sustainable finds. Designed around the concept of conscious fashion—through both product quality and shopping transparency—the brand offers a selection of wardrobe staples made with you and the environment top of mind. There’s no need to ever look elsewhere for timeless pieces that will keep you dressed your best, season after season.

A post shared by Unsubscribed (@unsubscribed)

Why: If anything is for certain this summer, it’s that a matching set is simply a staple. Whether you spend your sunny days unwinding in the Hamptons or strutting around the city, surely a chic blazer-pant (or shorts!) combo like this one will check any and all dress code boxes. Get yours at either store location, or by calling over the phone—they’re old school, and we like it!

How much: Prices are available over phone.

Where: Unsubscribed’s East Hampton or Westport locations

