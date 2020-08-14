Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Kassatex Wool Throw

by Freya Drohan
Kassatex Brentwood Cotton-Wool Throws (courtesy)

What: Casting an eye towards more chill temperatures—already!—we know exactly what we’re adding to our carts: this lightweight cotton-wool Brentwood throw from Kassatex that’s perfect for watching outdoor movies, star gazing, and enjoying the last weeks of al fresco dining.

Kassatex Brentwood Throw (courtesy)

Who: Kassatex are our go-to brand for everything that makes a house a home. From pillows to plush robes and table wear to towels, the design duo behind this Manhattan-based brand have worked their magic in every lifestyle category.

Why: With its soft and sumptuous fabric, this throw feels just like a welcome hug when we have it swaddled around us. Alternatively, it looks the part when draped elegantly over a couch or bed. Plus, the eyelash fringing detail makes it cute to boot; it’s no wonder that Kassatex is a firm favorite of fashion figures like Brian Atwood, Carly Cushnie, Veronica Beard, and influencer Natalie Suarez.

With minimal socializing or vacation options these days, I fully plan to go ‘glamping’ on my building’s rooftop — and you can bet I’ll be taking this throw with me….

Kassatex Brentwood Throw in Blush (courtesy)

Where: Kassatex.com

How Much: $110 (our special readers get 20% off with code Daily20, through 8/31)

