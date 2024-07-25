The Daily Summer’s August Issue Is Here!

News

More on our Hamptons Most Stylish party, Couture Week, and colorful fashion to love, below

written by Aaron Royce
The Daily Summer August 2024

Extra! Extra! Midsummer is in full swing—and to mark the occasion, the latest issue of The Daily Summer has officially arrived. The gorgeous new issue focuses on highlights from Fall 2024’s top fashion collections, complete with the top colors and details to love right now. The latest in haute couture also takes center stage where we delve into the most whimsical and viral designs fresh from Paris Fashion Week.

Inside we take a look at The Daily Summer‘s annual Hamptons Most Stylish party and art dinner.  We also look at LAGOS’ dreamy jewelry designs, Daou Vineyards’ new Patrimony red wine collection, Max Mara’s elegant Resort 2025 show in Venice, Nemacolin’s star-studded celebration for The Chateau’s reopening, and our Manhattan events with Halara and Moleskine. Plus! What’s the latest goss in the Hamptons? Read on!

You can pick up your own copy at spots all over the Hamptons or check out the full issue below:

