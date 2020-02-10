Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Pologeorgis Hunter Shearling Jacket

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

What: A cream-colored, fur-out shearling jacket with a shirt collar, button closures, slit pockets, and a complimentary striped lining.

Who: Pologeorgis has been crafting fine furs since 1960. They first collaborated with Pierre Balmain in 1970, going on to work with designers as diverse as Michael Kors, Derek Lam, and Zac Posen as well as producing their popular in-house collection of outerwear, accessories, and home accents.

Why: It’s fluffy and warm and totally snuggly! It looks just like a jean jacket, but rendered in this pillowy, creamy lambskin shearling. It’s the ultimate in casual luxury and would add an incredible dose of style to any outfit, whether it’s jeans and a t-shirt or a long, flowing maxi dress.

Where: Pologeorgis.com

How (much): $1,675

