Editor’s Pick: Pologeorgis Shearling Aviator Puffer Jacket

What: A black and white dyed lamb shearling aviator puffer jacket with a convertible collar and drawstring back detail.

Who: Pologeorgis has been crafting fine furs since 1960. They first collaborated with Pierre Balmain in 1970, going on to work with designers as diverse as Michael Kors, Derek Lam, and Zac Posen as well as producing their popular in-house collection of outerwear, accessories, and home accents.

Why: It’s just so cozy! And the black and white colorway gives it a graphic quality that you don’t often see in shearling.

Where: Pologeorgis.com

How (much): $1,250

