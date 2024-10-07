Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Skin1004’s Centella Tea-Trica Soothing Sun Milk

by Aaron Royce
by Aaron Royce
Skin1004 Madagascar centella tea-trica soothing sun milk (Courtesy of Centella)

What: Skin1004’s sunscreen range includes its standout Centella Tea-Trica Soothing Sun Milk. The Korean skincare brand’s signature sunscreen features a dewy, lightweight formula incorporating SPF 50—ensuring strong sun protection in any environment.

Who: Kim Young-woo and Nate Lee founded Skin1004 with the goal of creating clean, affordable skincare that doesn’t harm the environment when sourcing ingredients. The duo’s sustainable processes include sourcing centella—their brand’s core ingredient—from trained pickers in Madagascar to prevent ingredient contamination. Additionally, they’ve ensured Skin1004’s practices are CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice)-certified by the FDA. The brand is also registered in PETA’s Beauty without Bunnies program, allowing consumers to discover brands that are cruelty-free.

Why: Skin1004’s Tea-Trica Soothing Sun Milk’s formula isn’t your average susncreen. Instead, it features a smooth, milky base that’s lightweight and soothing—particularly from its anti-inflammatory ingredients of tea tree, cypress, and giant pine leaf. By adding pure centella, it also provides a cooling and refreshing feel, making it ideal for any skin type. Aside from its soothing and protective benefits, the Sun Milk is also versatile; it can be applied on both the face, neck, and body, and comes in a 1.69-ounce container that can be easily carried in your handbag or on any trip abroad.

How much: $15 (was $20).

Where: Skin1004.com

