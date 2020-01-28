Editor’s Pick: Lee Vintage Modern Union-All

What: A minimalist, 100% cotton denim, straight-leg jumpsuit with a full-body metal zipper and six functional pockets.

Who: Lee was established in Salina, Kansas in 1889 by Henry David Lee as the H.D. Lee Mercantile Company. The company started out producing jeans and jackets, but really hit it big after they introduced the world’s first denim union-all jumpsuit in 1913 and their first overalls in 1920 (they also created the zipper fly). During the 1930s and 1940s, Lee became the leading work clothes manufacturer in the United States and by the 1950s and 1960s, they reached Hollywood icon status, appearing on stars like James Dean in “East of Eden” and Marilyn Monroe in “The Misfits.”

Why: In 1917, just before the U.S. entered WWI, the H.D. Lee Mercantile Company became the first workwear manufacturer in the country to offer one-piece coveralls for women working in factories. Now, over 100 years later, this fantastic one-piece is back and better than ever. It’s retro without feeling like a costume and is a genius way to show off your best accessories.

In addition to ecru, the Lee Union-All also comes in vintage olive herringbone, traditional indigo denim, and a very cool indigo and white hickory stripe.

Where: Lee.com

How (much): $138

And, and, AND Lee makes their Union-All for men, too!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.