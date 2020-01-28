Coterie Buzz: Celebrity-Favored Brands To Check Out at the Show

Coterie Buzz is your exclusive preview to this season’s fair. Check the Daily for the scoop on who will be showing, and what to expect. Check out more information on fashion’s chicest trade show, here.

Have you ever wanted to shop a celebrity’s closet? Coterie has you covered! Below are five labels with A-list fans that will be at the show.

1. Falguni Shane Peacock

The brand known for amazing red carpet looks — Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga are all fans — is launching its ready-to-wear collection at Coterie. Husband-wife designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock have made a name for themselves as the go-to team for luxury outfits with a glam-rock edge. The brand, which just celebrated its 15th anniversary, has presented at fashion weeks all over the world.

2. NUMERO OTTO

The world’s biggest influencer, Chiara Feragni, loves this luxurious fur brand. Founded in Naples in 2014, the label is dedicated to sustainability, and is a proud member of the Welfur system — the world’s most advanced animal welfare assessment program — allowing the designers to track the sources of their materials.

3. Greta Constantine

Greta Constantine — the Canadian brand that has shown at Paris and New York Fashion Week — is a top red carpet choice for actresses like Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett, Amy Poehler, and Catherine O’Hara. Founded by Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong in 2006, the label has built an avid fan base for its lavish evening wear.

4. Alexis Bittar

This Brooklyn-based jewelry brand made a huge splash last weekend at the Grammy Awards thanks to Billy Porter, who’s viral look was accented with Bittar pieces. Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and Alicia Keys are just a few of the A-listers who also love the label’s elegant pieces. Whether you’re looking for statement jewelry or delicate pieces, there’s something for everyone. Plus, the gold Bittar Bus is a fabulous Instagram moment on the Coterie floor!

5. Zadig et Voltaire

Kate Moss not only stars in their latest campaign, but has also collaborated on a collection and sits front row at the brand’s shows. Need we say more?

