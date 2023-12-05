Editor’s Pick: J.Crew Teams Up With Anna October For Partywear Collection

What: Surprise! Just in time for the holidays, J.Crew dropped a collaboration of now-shoppable pieces this morning designed with rising Ukrainian designer Anna October, brimming with sexy silk slips, slinky sequin skirts, feather tops, a crystal necklace that’s sure to sell out fast, a chunky cable knit sweater, and so much more.

Who: Hot on the heels of its holiday campaign shot at an Irish countryside cookery school, this time around, J.Crew is giving us seasonal inspiration with an ultra chic dinner soirée hosted at a Parisian apartment. The imagery for the J.Crew x Anna October collection is the perfect backdrop for the pieces, which embody Anna October’s ease of elegance and sultry simplicity. The all-American retailer, now under the creative guise of Olympia Gayot, says this partnership is all about “a celebration of feminine grace,” which comes through in standout pieces like a cashmere off-the-shoulder sweater dress in a crisp ‘snow’ hue, a quintessential LBD in the form of a bustier mini slip dress, and a strapless, figure-hugging top trimmed with festive plumes. It’s also a first chance for fans of the namesake designer, who started her brand in 2010 at the tender age of 19, to shop her collections in a comprehensive size range. Run, don’t walk!

Where: jcrew.com

How much: $78-$398

Images: Courtesy

