Editor’s Pick: Still Here NY Opens New UES Store

What: For all your foundational wardrobe needs, denim brand Still Here has cut the ribbon on a second New York City store, with the unveiling of a location at Madison Avenue and 73rd street. Building upon the reputation of its Soho outpost, the Upper East Side counterpart is intended to feel calming and serene, with interiors designed and the space furnished personally by co-founder and creative director Sonia Mosseri.

Who: Sonia and Maurice Mosseri are the husband and wife team behind the 100% sustainable, vintage-inspired brand, which has won over fans including (deep breath!) Taylor Swift, Sofia Richie, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, and Emily Ratajkowski for its hand-finished, timeless, and durable pieces across jeans (particularly the low-slung Cool jean), jackets, and knitwear—not to mention its adored ‘Still Here NYC’ logo cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STILL HERE (@stillherenewyork)

Why: Go for the jeans, stay for the vibes. The UES boutique will also offer Still Here coffee to shoppers, thanks to the brand’s partnership between its fabric mill, The New Denim Project, and a coffee farm in Guatemala to harvest a coffee bean that’s fertilized using leftover materials from its denim production process. Yes, really! Ps. This spring, the brand also intends to add an in-house tailor service at the 1,200 square-foot-space so customers can find their best fit yet, as well as having the option to monogram or personalize their pieces. You had us at the best-selling Tate jeans, which took a year and 52 fittings to perfect, but we’ll sure stay for a cuppa joe too.

Where: 905 Madison Avenue and stillhere.nyc

