Editor’s Pick: Guess Striped Mock-Neck Sweater

What: A fine-ribbed sweater in a striped design, featuring a solid black mock neck and black cuffs with functional silver buttons for a nautical touch.

Who: In 1981, by the Marciano brothers traded the South of France for Southern California, establishing GUESS in 1981 and using their European sensibility to reimagine American denim. Bloomingdale’s was the first department store to embrace the fledgling brand, ordering two dozen pairs of jeans, which proceeded to sell out in a matter of hours. Today, Guess is a global lifestyle brand creating everything from watches to fragrance to ready-to-wear.

Why: It’s a great layering piece, perfect for those awkward early spring months. It’s got a nice fit and the silver buttons on the cuffs make it feel more special than your standard black and white striped sweater.

Where: Guess.com

How (much): $69

