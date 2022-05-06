Editor’s Pick: GCDS x Wolford

What: It’s a shapewear world, and we’re just living in it. Enter: the GCDS x Wolford collab, which is a new contender to meet all our athleisure-meets-fashion forward outfit needs.

Who: Italy-based streetwear brand GCDS has teamed up with European bodywear brand (and favorite of fashion stylists everywhere!), Wolford. The result is a 13-piece line of luxe monogram bodysuits, crop tops, leggings, kits, and sets—plus, it’s sustainable too.

Why: Counting a collection with Alberta Ferretti among its recent highlights, Wolford has over 70 years experience creating garments that are at once comfortable and seductive. This new partnership with designer Giuliano Calza speaks to both of those ideals, with body-conscious and form fitting silhouettes that are simultaneously elevated and easy going. If you ask us, we’ll be teaming the powder pink bodysuit or cream sports bra with boyfriend jeans, a boxy blazer, and slip-on leather mules. Easy peezy!

Where: wolford.com

How much: from $60