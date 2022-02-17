Editor’s Pick: Wolford x Alberta Ferretti

What: NYFW is over, and we’re already thinking of European fashion! Luckily, a new capsule fuses Italian elegance with the multi-purposeful and functional pieces we need in our NYC wardrobes. Enter: Alberta Ferretti x Wolford, who’ve created a masterful capsule collection of 10 bodysuits, dresses, tops, and tights.

Who: The doyenne of Italian design, Alberta Ferretti is a woman who intuitively creates pieces that every woman looks and feels her best in. Some three decades in business, her name is synonymous with chic, feminine, and subtly powerful creations. Meanwhile, Wolford’s been the first word in luxury bodywear that fits and flatters to perfection for over 70 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolford (@wolford)

Why: It’s undeniable that shapewear and second skin clothing are having a big fashion moment; and this meeting of the minds proves that form-fitting fashion isn’t going anywhere. We’ll take one of each!

How much: from $120

Where: wolford.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.