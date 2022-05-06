Daily Media: Hearst Names New Chief People Officer, George Clooney Links Up With Audible, New Names At Prada, Manolo Blahnik, Commando, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Adwoa Dadzie is now chief people officer at Hearst Magazines.

2. Lisa Lewis is now chief marketing officer at PF Flyers.

3. Rebekah Kohan is now director, brand public relations at Neiman Marcus Group.

4. Abigail White is now senior PR + events manager at Commando.

5. Veronica Mineo is now PR manager at Manolo Blahnik.

6. Isaac H. Casey is now influencer marketing manager at Prada.

7. Kell Cholko is now account director at ICA.

8. Karoline Auger is now account manager at PURPLE.

9. Jameela Lake, director at Modeworld, is leaving the company.

10. Kimberly Stohl is now senior vice president & DEI champion at Citizen Relations. Stephanie Lett-Dawkins is now account supervisor at the company and Natalie Sanchez is now account executive.

11. Paula Goldenberg is now senior account supervisor at LVPR. Ryane Hatten, Nikki Lane, and Hannah Lake are now assistant account executives. Coral Gotay is also now account supervisor at the company.

12. Claire Taylor is now junior account executive, cannabis division at Chapter 2. Julia Jones is now junior account executive in the company’s fashion division. David Bennett is now showroom + events coordinator at the company.

13. George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures has signed a deal with Audible to create audio projects for the platform.

Plus!

14. PURPLE is now representing MCM.

15. ICA is now representing PATOU.

16. Lion VIP Relations is now representing AMUR.

17. Walker Drawas is now representing Remedy Place and JLO Jennifer Lopez Shoes.

18. ABMC is now representing Dollar Shave Club.

19. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Surya.

20. SEEN Group is now representing Sunnies Face.

21. Westway Communications is now representing The Female Founder Collective.

22. LVPR is now representing Viv and Mosaic Foods.

