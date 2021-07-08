Editor’s Pick: Amina Muaddi x Wolford

What: The shoe designer of the moment meets the steadfast and reliable purveyor of hosiery and bodywear. The result? A collaboration that’s chic and sexy to boot! The Amina Muaddi x Wolford collaboration involves everything from liquid-look vegan leather leggings and sizzling cutout dresses to an entire bodysuit complete with shoes and fishnets dotted with crystals. One thing’s for sure, these ain’t your regular pantyhose!

Who: Amina Muaddi, the Italian-raised designer of Jordanian and Romanian descent, has seen her star go stratospheric thanks to her offering of footwear boasting vivid colors, architectural design, and fantasy elements. In fact, if you haven’t already lusted over her namesake shoes on Instagram for the past few years, we’ll admit we’ve lost a bet and we’ll buy you this entire capsule. Meanwhile, Austrian brand Wolford is the gold standard in luxury shapewear and legwear for the past 70 years and has no shortage of celebrity fans in its own right.

Why: Fusing Wolford’s time-honored quality and craftsmanship and Amina Muaddi’s inimitable eye for covetable details (and a future street style trend!), we’ve fallen hard for the latex, lace, and eco-leather pieces in this collab. Our heart, though, is firmly set on the fire-emoji worthy fishnet tights and stockings embellished by small, hand-applied Swarovski crystals. Oh, the outfit possibilities now that the world has reopened…

Where: wolford.com

How much: from $90-$4,990