Karen Elson and photographer Emily Dorio unveil pop-up exhibit

Supermodel Karen Elson has teamed up with fine art photographer and long-time collaborator Emily Dorio to open a pop-up exhibition at Nashville’s iconic museum, The Parthenon. The breathtaking visual display, titled “See You Me,” opens tomorrow and runs through February 26. The series of large-scale photographs, super 8 footage, and mixed media sculpture highlights the creative dialogue between two of Nashville’s brightest stars. “The relationship between the muse and the artist can often be complex as there is always a give and take often at the detriment to the muse, but between Emily and myself the creative process has always felt equal,” says the British model. “Our shoots have always felt like a true collaboration. As women, creatives and mothers we have so much in common including the challenges that go with all three. See You Me is the trinity of the relationships that go into the female creative self.” Admission to The Parthenon is $10 for adults, and opening hours are 9 AM-4:30 PM Friday-Saturday and 12:30-4:30 PM Sunday.

Augustinus Bader opens its first US standalone Skin Lab at The Webster in Soho

NYC, get ready to glow. Cult-favorite luxury skin and haircare brand Augustinus Bader has cut the ribbon on a swanky new skin haven on the sixth floor of The Webster boutique on Greene Street. The treatment space, open daily from 10AM-6PM, will be home to the European brand’s own dedicated estheticians who’ll be on hand to offer one-on-one skincare consultations, skin analysis, and, of course, the celebrity-approved ultra hands on “The Method” facial. The Skin Lab will also feature the entire suite of skincare and haircare products. Scatter our ashes amongst The Rich Cream!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Augustinus Bader (@augustinusbader)

Grace Jones is the (iconic) new face of Wolford

The inimitable Grace Jones has landed front and center of Wolford’s Spring ’23 campaign. The performer, supermodel, and mega-watt fashion star was photographed by Richard Phibbs in a series of high energy poses which show off the Austrian bodywear brand’s second-skin pieces, such as the Fatal dress and its world-famous sculpting bodysuits. Known for her powerful energy and confidence, Wolford said there was no one more fitting for the campaign than Jones, who has “made Wolford pieces her own since the 1990s.” In Milan tomorrow, February 24, Wolford will also fête the new campaign with an immersive installation during Fashion Week. See the whole series, here.

Hunger enters a new era

Hungry for fashion, hungry for more. Rankin’s revered biannual publication Hunger is bulking up, if you will. This week, the magazine announced on its Instagram page that it was expanding its content to contain more meaty content, in a bid to become more of a “space for those with a real appetite for knowledge and a place for those who want change.” Rankin said the new issue is the first step in this journey, meeting its readers where they are now amid “the very real-life consequences of questionable government decisions.””Our readers…are hungry for knowledge on the topics around activism and injustice,” he added. Devinder Bains, editorial director of the British magazine, added that the magazine has been “on an organic trajectory over the last year to cover more serious reads that tackle subjects such as activism, politics, climate change, human rights, and so much more.” While the mag will still offer its fashion, beauty, and culture content, this first relaunch issue shows what’s to come, with a cover story on English hip hop star Loyle Carner, who talked about knife crime, identity, and the joy that can be found in neurodivergence, and a sit down with rapper Joey Bada$$ who talked about America’s struggle with gun violence. Order the ‘Call to Action’ issue here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunger Magazine (@hungermagazine)

