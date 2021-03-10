Editor’s Pick: Dr Lara Devgan Platinum Long Lash Serum

What: A fast-working, plant-based lash and brow-boosting serum created by a New York City-based plastic surgeon and skin guru.

Who: Dr Lara Devgan, the highly sought-after beauty expert who counts Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston among the fans of her best-selling product line. Dr Devgan has also become a trusted resource on social media, with almost 500,000 people tuning in to her updates and wisdom on the regular.

Why: The Platinum Long Lash Serum, suitable for both eyelashes and eyebrows, is a bona fide cult must-have. The formula combines phyto-peptides, provitamin B5, and clover flower extract for the kind of fluttery, long, and thick lashes that are just begging to be batted at someone special. The best part? Users can expect ahh-mazing results in as little as six weeks.

Where: www.drlaradevgan.com

How much: $150