As opposed to luxury, ready to-wear fabrics from established designers, which were not constructed for did not harmonize with holiday climates, 100% Capri tailored the world’s finest linens to accommodate the holiday climates where the brand was sold. Under Ailleo, 100% Capri deployed a dedicated research analytics team to analyze the weather patterns of the key markets such St. Barts to Portofino to South Africa. 100% Capri’s inventories in these markets contained inventories specifically suited to each region, offering consumers ready to wear fashion that was a natural extension of the resort community.

Fast forward 22 years, 100% Capri has brought the first native fashion to today’s most luxurious seaside communities garnering a diverse set of A list celebrity clientele and winning the hearts of many high fashion pundits while on vacation. This local phenomenon has hardly remained local, however. In recent years, the fashion world’s holiday obsession with 100% Capri has spilled over into the continental markets- including both the US, Europe, and soon to be Asia- enabling the brand to become a mainstream luxury market disruptor, earning positions next to Gucci, Valentino, Chanel, Hermes, etc. at many of today’s premium shopping outlets such as Bal Harbour.

As the brand expands, it is not only pushing the boundaries of the luxury resort wear genre, it is also starting popularize linen and holiday fashion as a mainstream choice for today’s for luxury consumer. The world’s most exclusive seaside destinations have always epitomized life on the grandest stage. In fact, many of these holiday communities- such as Monaco and Capri- have even transcended their initial holiday roles to become full year round communities for the elite.

What most of these glimmering communities have conspicuously lacked, however, is their own native, indigenous high fashion cultures. Their prosperous inhabitants and tourists alike have cluttered the shorelines of Cannes and St. Barts with the ubiquitous symbols of Chanel, Gucci, Hermes, and other prominent luxury ready to wear brands. While these brands are no doubt market leaders in luxury, they have not been born from the unique intersection of holiday lifestyle, langour, and sophisticated natural beauty that symbolizes life in these rarified enclaves. That was historically the case until the luxury linen disruptor 100% Capri entered the ready to wear market 22 years ago.

Founded by entrepreneurially-minded Italian designer Antonino Aiello, 100% Capri was born the native product of the world’s most opulent and refined seaside communities. As opposed to luxury ready-to-wear fabrics from established designers which often did not harmonize with holiday climates, 100% Capri minted the world’s finest linens whose fabrics were built to accommodate the climates they were sold in. Under Ailleo, 100% Capri deployed a dedicated research analytics team which analyzed the weather patterns in the key markets they launched retail stores in. From St. Barts to Portofino to South Africa, 100% Capri’s inventories not only offered holiday shoppers a refined, native shopping experience, but it also provided clothing tailor fitted to make consumers feel and look their best while on vacation.

22 years later, 100% Capri has now redefined fashion across many of today’s most luxurious seaside communities and has spilled over into the continental markets- including both the US, Europe, and soon to be Asia- to become a mainstream luxury market disruptor, earning positions next to Gucci, Valentino, Chanel, Hermes, etc. at many of today’s premium shopping outlets such as Bal Harbor. As the brand expands, it is not only pushing the boundaries of the luxury resort wear genre, it is also starting popularize linen and holiday fashion as a mainstream choice for today’s for luxury consumer.

Presented by: T1