And just like that, Fashion Month draws to a close—but not without a major and memorable moment thanks to Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière. The creative director managed to convince legendary electronic duo Daft Punk to provide the music for his Fall Winter ’21 show—an infectious energy infusion to compliment the majestic show setting of the Louvre’s Denon wing.

In his show notes, the designer said that in the absence of being able to travel very far, he looked backwards instead—all the way to the Age of Enlightenment, that is. This journey took him on an odyssey back to the Golden Age era which forged the essence of civilization as we know it. It’s the permanence and relevance of this aesthetic, one which we book plane tickets to marvel at in museums all over the world, that inspired Ghesquière for this offering.

The result? Functional elegance, without compromising on whimsy. Ghesquière used busts and statues as the print to anchor pieces like the flippy minis, vests, anoraks, and blazers, before turning to the likes of the Greek key motif or Roman iconography, which he mixed in with a graphic new update to the Louis Vuitton house logo. Intention was also placed on cocooning and comforting silhouettes—bubble hems, cape sleeves, drawstring details, and intensely rounded shoulders—and armor-like tops and red carpet-worthy dresses in chainmail and sequin. But though there were references to our collective experience since the pandemic set in and our need to envelope ourselves in our clothes, it still felt exciting and new, and not like something we’ve already seen a dozen times this season.

While there was an air of protection, there was still infinite softness and femininity to the collection too—thanks in part to those Mother Goose-style tulle tutus which peaked out from underneath layered looks with hoodies, sweaters, and coats. A collaboration with Italian design atelier Fornasetti, which saw their illustrated female faces hand-drawn on clothes and leather goods like must-have handbags also debuted today. Just think of them, fittingly, like mini artworks of their own for a future age of enlightenment.

See the full collection below:

