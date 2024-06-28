What: Banana Republic’s Mini Slouchy Vida handbag is a chic new take on its viral Vida tote. The new iteration features its signature soft silhouette crafted from luxe Italian pebbled leather, now in a smaller size for fashionistas on the go.

Who: Zac Posen joined Gap, Inc. as creative director in February, marking a stylish new era for the American company. Ever since, his collections and campaigns for Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic have gone viral and become one of 2024’s biggest success stories so far. At Banana Republic, his focus on artisanal, contemporary pieces with nods to the brand’s safari-inspired roots have become must-haves—which is also seen in the label’s revamped Soho boutique.

Why: The Mini Slouchy Vida’s minimalist silhouette and small size are truly classic, yet on-trend with fashion’s late ’90s resurgence. The piece’s color palette of black, white, and brown allows for any hue to be paired with any ensemble, making it a versatile wardrobe hero. On a practical note, the top-handled accessory also features a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, creating a myriad of ways to wear it throughout the day.

Where: BananaRepublic.com.

How much: $220.

