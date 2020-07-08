Drew Barrymore’s Homemade InStyle Cover

Drew Barrymore not only shot herself for the August cover of InStyle, she was her own glam team doing her own hair and makeup. Inside she has a candid conversation with Laura Brown about being nicer to herself, how she’s handled raising her kids in the pandemic, and what her upcoming CBS daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is going to look like.

Here are some highlights from their chat:

How She’s Taking Care of Herself: “I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week. I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus. And it’s OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma. I don’t know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life. Other than that, between homeschooling and working, I felt very overwhelmed at first — and I hate feeling overwhelmed. It was weird to be a mom and a teacher and a provider and a friend. I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children. Then I realized that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it’s sick. [laughs]”

Full Picture: “I’m proud to be a little naughty, a little imperfect, a little scared, a little human. I still think comedy is such an antidote to the bad things in life. When things are so important and high-stakes, such as this time in the world, you wonder how to find your voice. I write and speak as if no one is reading or listening. That doesn’t mean I don’t care what people think; I am a human welcome mat. Upsetting someone is the last thing on earth I’d want to do, but we should all be nicer to ourselves.”

Her Talk Show: “Someone asked me to do a show a few years ago, but it didn’t work out. It came up again in the past year, and this opportunity just seemed right. Gentle television is really important to me — shows with a life-affirming approach, like Carol Burnett or Mister Rogers, that are playful and optimistic but still full of dignity and respect.”

Dream Guests: “There are two gentlemen who work as security guards in the CBS building, and I talk to them all the time. I’ll definitely ask them to come on the show. Steven Spielberg, because he is so important to me. If you think about a life lived, he transcends anything Hollywood. He has put incredible things into the world and is true to himself. I’d love to talk to Stephen King too. His stories have completely different tones, and I admire people who have range. Jennifer Aniston, because, oh my god, I love her! And I’d also love to have Britt Hawthorne and [Black Lives Matter co-founder] Opal [Tometi], as well as chefs and designers and people who work in the U.S. Postal Service. I like human-interest stories that highlight wonderful and funny things that people are doing out in the world. It doesn’t all have to be “optimistic, positive!” Just things that are functioning in the world.

