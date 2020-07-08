Lookbook: Max Mara’s Resort 2021 Collection

Max Mara has released images of their 2021 Resort collection. Reason and Romance is the title of the collection, which is dedicated to St. Petersburg and inspired by costumes in the cities State Hermitage Museum. According to notes from the brand: “Built on a single vision of neo-classical harmony, the city reflects Max Mara’s love of order and good design. But there’s something lyrical in its beauty that unlocks Max Mara’s romantic side. The brand’s characteristic urban armor is touched with a rhapsodic streak inspired by the city of Pushkin, Tolstoy, and Tchaikovsky.”

“What I love about St. Petersburg is that its architecture was designed as a rational, ordered single unit by the emperor Peter the Great,” creative director Ian Griffiths told Vogue. “Its neoclassical design was beautifully executed with a kind of poetry to it. This angle—rationalism blended with poetry—was something we wanted to explore for Max Mara too.” This year’s Resort show was scheduled to be held in the gilded salons of the Yusupov Palace in St. Petersburg, but was canceled due to the pandemic

