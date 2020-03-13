Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care ward of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital.

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” said Versace in a statement. “This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones. This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another.”

Versace is the latest in a long list of Italian fashion brands and designers to offer financial support to help combat the country’s growing Coronavirus crisis. Sergio Rossi made a 100,000 euro donation to Milan’s Fatebenefratelli and Luigi Sacco hospitals and is donating all proceeds from sales on Sergiorossi.com to help fight the outbreak. Santoni CEO Giuseppe Santoni made a 50,000 euro donation and working to raise another 450,000 euros for the cause. Chiara Ferragni launched a fundraising campaign which raised 3.8 million euros. Silvia Venturini Fendi announced that the Carla Fendi Foundation made a 100,000 euro donation to Rome’s Presidio Sanitario Columbus. Giorgio Armani also made a donation of 1.25 million euros to the Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan and the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome. Meanwhile, French fashion conglomerate Kering made a 2 million euro donation to healthcare institutions in areas key to the company across Italy and Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri made a personal donation of 100,000 euros to the Ausl IRCCS of Reggio Emilia.

