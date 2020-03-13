The Bickleys Talk About All Things Sweet With Robyn Davidson

Hi guys! Sophie and Charlotte Bickley here, of the New York City-based fashion blog Yin2myyang. This week, we’re highlighting the much talked about Robyn Blair Davidson of by robynblair, which turns candy into sweet decor. Recently, the company expanded into acrylic candy dishes, fine jewelry, prints, and phone cases, with more designs coming soon. Davidson’s work has been showcased in Bergdorf Goodman and Harry Winston and profiled in Forbes, Apartment Therapy, Cosmopolitan, and, now, The Daily Front Row!

What inspired you to launch this business?

By robynblair truly started as the happiest accident. I made my first piece in March 2018 with no intention of making more than the one I made for myself. As soon as I hung it in my apartment, I had friends and family requesting their own and encouraging me to share my work with the world. I posted a collection on Instagram a couple weeks later, and it all took off from there. Within two months I realized I wanted to work on my art full time, and by robynblair was born!

Why candy?

Anyone who knows me knows about my obsession with candy. I’ve always had it everywhere in my home, so I wanted to find a way to incorporate it into the actual décor in my apartment. I basically took stock of all my favorite candies and was quickly able to visualize exactly what I wanted it to look like on my wall. Now when I’m creating pieces, I draw my inspiration from new candy packaging, vintage candy, and interior design.

Have you always known you wanted to be an artist, if not, when (what age) did you figure out this was your calling?

I’ve always been very creative — I grew up doing arts and crafts, painting, drawing and also worked in fashion for the beginning of my professional life. I always knew I wanted to work in a creative field, but never expected my career to be an artist. I love how naturally I fell into the art world — I wanted to create something that brought me happiness, and now it’s my job to create special pieces that do the same for my clients.

Where are you from?

I was born and grew up in Potomac, Maryland outside of D.C., but have lived in NYC for over 10 years!

What’s your favorite thing about the city?

I love NYC for exactly where I am in my life. I love the contagious energy that you don’t feel anywhere else in the world. That said, I don’t see myself living here forever. Maybe I’ll move to Miami one day!

What’s your favorite piece you’ve created?

That’s like choosing my favorite child. I love each piece so much! But, overall, I think I’ll always have a special connection with my Dubble Bubble “In Case of Emergency, Break Glass” original. That was the first piece I made for myself before I built by robynblair into a business, so it really is what started everything.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Knowing that people are judging what I’m making. It’s something I never want to focus on and usually don’t, but there are those times when you can’t help but be affected by criticism. Like many things in life — it’s important to have a tough shell and be confident that you love what you’re doing and you believe in it. The best way to do that is stay true to yourself.

Your work is full of cute sayings. What’s your favorite?

I’m making a piece right now that says “the way to my heart.” It’s not finished yet, but it’s already my favorite.

What’s your favorite candy?

My favorite candy to work with is mixed movie theater boxes, but to eat, it’s sour belts!

Where can we get your pieces?

All of my pieces are available to browse on byrobynblair.com. I also work often with clients who commission custom pieces outside of my candy collection.