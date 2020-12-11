Is There Anything She Can’t Do? Dolly Parton Is Launching A Beauty Brand

Move over J.Lo, Dolly Parton is also entering the beauty game. The multi-hyphenate star—recently lauded ‘the patron saint of 2020’ by Marie Claire—will bring her first collection to the market in spring 2021.

The range will be in partnership with Edge Beauty —who also are involved in celebrity licensing deals with the likes of Cher. The deal, brokered by IMG, is currently considering a “luxury product”, likely a fragrance, at a variety of price points. The plan is to sell via distribution channels including TV shopping (Dolly on QVC? You love to see it…), retailers, and drugstores.

“Fragrance has always played a major role in my life—I wear my own combination of scents every day,” Parton said in a statement. “Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

Earlier this week, the 74-year-old music icon was revealed as the cover star for Marie Claire’s digital holiday issue. In conversation with legendary performer RuPaul, Parton spoke about everything from Miley Cyrus to makeup.

“I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done,” she said. “Like, when I’m in L.A.—I’ve told you about it—if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now. I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something. But I actually do wear high heels most of the time. They’re not always as high as the ones I wear for show. But I’m little. I’m short. And I have to wear heels in order to reach my cabinets. But I always enjoy wearing the shoes too, and I just feel more like me. But I can come down, though. I’m comfortable in my own skin; I’m comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.