Daily Media: Incoming EICs, Outgoing EICs, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. David Thielebeule is now editor in chief and chief creative officer of Grazia USA.

2. Lucy Kaylin, the editor in chief of O: the Oprah Magazine, is now vice president of print content of Hearst magazines.

3. Katie Connor is now digital director at W.

4. Christiane Arp has left her role as editor in chief of Vogue Germany after 17 years.

5. Eugenia de la Torriente has left her role as editor in chief of Vogue Spain after three years.

6. Martine Williamson is now CMO at Revlon.

7. Pam Lifford and Thomas R. Greco have joined Tapestry’s Board of Directors.

8. Andy Churchill is now director at Le CollectiveM.

9. Meredith Lewis is now director, brand communications at FTD.

10. Melissa Rubenstein is now associate director of communications at Noom.

11. Sophie Hutchings is now PR manager at London’s Maddox Gallery group.

12. John Gerard McCarthy is now an account executive on Factory PR’s fashion & lifestyle team.

13. George Wright is now vice president of digital strategy at Creative Media Marketing. Allison Klein has been promoted to associate vice president, digital client services at Creative Media Marketing. Paris Olkes has also been promoted to account executive at the company.

14. Madison Marquette has appointed Claudia Marquez as the marketing manager at Miami’s fashion and shopping destination CityPlace Doral.

15. DREST has launched the Get UnDREST podcast. Hosted by fashion features director Victoria Moss, the podcast will interview industry insiders like Sinead Burke, Bethann Hardison, and Anya Hindmarch.

Plus!

16. DKC is now representing Grazia USA.

17. Karla Otto is now representing Nancy Gonzalez.

18. Beach House is now representing Higher Education Skincare.

19. JCPR is now representing Wuxly Movement.

20. Magrino is now representing Dalla Valle Vineyards.

21. Inspire The Now is now representing Scott Alexander Scents and Frame.

22. Kucerak+Co is now representing workout concept THE LIMIT and its founder and creator, Beth Nicely.

23. Lawlor Media Group is now representing Demarchelier Bistro, S Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats, The Coop, and artist Gabriela Gil.

