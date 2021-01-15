Dior’s New Menswear Campaign Is A Work of Art

Have the winter blues got you dreaming of summer? Then you’re in for a surprise—Dior’s Spring 2021 menswear campaign just dropped this morning, and it’s the ideal palette cleanse we could all use right now.

As past menswear collections with KAWS, Hajime Sorayama, Daniel Arsham, and Shawn Stussy can attest, Kim Jones’ Dior is constantly inspired by specific artists. This season, Jones looked to Ghanian painter Amoako Boafo, who has astounded the art world with his large-scale portraits of Black subjects. In the new Dior campaign, Boafo’s portraiture is woven onto plush knits, with additional references throughout. Shirts are printed with ivy and wallpaper florals (fusing Boafo’s portraits and Monsieur Dior’s symbols), and other pieces contain brushstroke-inspired prints.

Through Rafael Pavarotti’s lens, Jones’ clothing is utterly vibrant against gold, green, pink, purple, and blue backdrops. Modeled on Kate Moss Agency’s Samer Rahma (who’s walked in Dior Men’s Spring, Pre-Fall, and Winter 2020 shows and starred in the Spring 2021 lookbook), the collection and imagery create a campaign that’s undeniably sharp and, frankly, museum-worthy. With added touches from Rahma holding a variety of flowers, as well as Melanie Ward’s styling, makeup by Ammy Drammeh, and hair by Jawara Wauchope, the visuals are a delightful and colorful fashion treat.

Naturally, the campaign reinterprets Christian Dior’s house aesthetics, which Jones has referenced since he began designing the brand’s menswear in 2018. The designer’s penchant for sleek silhouettes, razor-sharp tailoring, and subtle textures are all at play in the campaign, alongside uplifting colors and sheer, unmistakably Dior elegance. Overall, it’s a joyful tribute to both Dior and Boafo’s artistry—and one that already has us wishing for sunnier days ahead.

