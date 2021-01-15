Editor’s Pick: Valentine’s Day-inspired Pieces From Isabel Marant SS ’21

What: Roses are red, violets are blue…anything from Isabel Marant’s SS ’21 collection will make my dreams come true. The Parisian designer’s runway show was one of my favorites last season—and now that Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, these soft hues and divinely feminine silhouettes are all I’m thinking of.

Who: Isabel Marant essentially wrote the playbook on how to nail a look that’s equal parts insouciant French girl cool mixed with an effortlessly-chic model off duty aesthetic. Some 20 years later, we all still want in.

Why: It’s all about ‘dressing for the screen’ right now, and these dramatic tops are simply made to make an impact in. As for accessories, these toe the line between logocentric and tasteful, which is a hard balance to strike. And as for scarlet dungarees? Let’s just say I didn’t know I needed them in my life until I laid eyes on them. Now that’s what I call being struck by Cupid’s arrow.

See my picks from the new collection below:

Where: isabelmarant.com