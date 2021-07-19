Dates To Know! Atlanta Apparel Is Back In August, Presenting Its Largest-ever Brand Collection

Get ready, Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner. From August 3-7, AmericasMart will be home to the largest-ever brand collection, with expanded showrooms, more temporary exhibits, and new introductions in all categories. The result? Some 2,500 lines… aka, So. Much. To. See!

For womenswear, all eyes will be on the new Atelier New York showroom which represents over 80 high-end contemporary lines. Also new for this market, a 7 For All Mankind showroom will showcase the famed brand’s premium denim. In the women’s temporary exhibits (August 3-5), four new brands to note include Shopin LA, Rieker Shoe Corp, Mindful Mountain Traders, and Divine Apparel. Footwear lovers will be pleased to know that there’s now a combined location for trend-driven shoe brands too, including Steve Madden, Superga, and Dolce Vita.

This time around will also see The Boutique Hub’s 2021 Boutique Summit taking place from August 1-2: a first-ever co-location of sponsor exhibits on the Atlanta Apparel tradeshow floor, accessible to attendees of both events. As part of this amalgamation, programming will feature a session on brand strategy with Alison Faulkner of The Alison Show and leadership training with NFL All-Pro turned actor, playwright, and motivational speaker Bo Eason. Furthermore, there’ll be sessions on financial planning, content, and social media, merchandising, and more.

And because no one hosts a multi-faceted discovery event quite like Atlanta Apparel, attendees can also expect fashion shows, cocktail hours, VIP parties, sip and shop events, networking opportunities, and more. In terms of virtual programing, presented on Atlanta Apparel’s IGTV, there’ll be digital runways, influencer takeovers, and other fun content moments—the full events calendar including times and locations will be posted at Atlanta-Apparel.com /Events soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

“This August at Atlanta Apparel, all floors and all categories will be activated and we will resume the in-person events that are a hallmark of the tradeshow experience—all of which raises the level of excitement for buyers and suppliers alike,” said Caron Stover, International Market Centers (IMC) senior vice president, Apparel. “With market attendance at pre-pandemic levels, we wanted to heighten the standard that Atlanta Apparel visitors are used to, and we can’t wait to share the experience with all guests!”

The August Atlanta Apparel Market is co-located with World of Prom & Social Occasion and VOW | New World of Bridal—for more information on all three shows, visit Atlanta-Apparel.com. We can’t wait!

