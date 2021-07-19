Editor’s Pick: Sustainable Swimwear At Unsubscribed

What: An easy and breezy bikini! Debuting with the rest of slow fashion concept Unsubscribed’s Summer ’21 offering, which was influenced by free spirits and effortless style, is this LemLem blue and white printed swimwear—AKA the perfect partner in crime for any and every adventure this summer may bring. Boasting a tie-dyed print, this set teases with subtle flair throughout—namely, with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a flirty bow detail.

Who: With locations in Westport, CT and East Hampton, Unsubscribed is a one-stop-shop for sustainable finds, thanks to a curation of vintage, third party brands, and the in-house label. Designed around the concept of conscious style—through both product quality and shopping transparency—Unsubscribed offers a selection of wardrobe staples made with you and the environment top of mind. There’s no need to ever look elsewhere for timeless pieces that will keep you dressed your best, season after season.

Why: If there’s anything we look for in a summer ‘kini, it’s a flattering shape, a playful print, and a just-cheeky-enough fit—and this coordinating set delivers on all of the above. Flirty, fun, and totally tanning-friendly (hint: just remove the sleeves!), this bikini is one we’ll be sporting all too often.

How much: Top: $145; bottoms: $125

Where: Unsubscribed’s East Hampton or Westport locations.

