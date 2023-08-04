Inside The New Loewe Store In East Hampton, Monica Rich Kosann x Joey Wölffer, Plus! Rita Ora’s Wedding Deets…

Loewe opens in East Hampton

Bienvenido! Casa Loewe has opened at 20 Main Street in East Hampton, offering East Enders a year-round haven to shop the Spanish luxury house’s popular ready to wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, eyewear, and more. With Jonathan Anderson-approved decor, the 3,000 square foot space takes inspiration from the surrounding enclave, while indulging in international influences in the form of Spanish tiles, bespoke, handwoven rugs by Colombian women artisans, and a series of angular, upholstered Utrecht armchairs designed by renowned Amsterdam-native Gerrit Thomas Rietveld. The store is also designed with sustainability in mind, and features a modular system from Molo Design of intricate 100% recyclable paper soft blocks that can be stretched, stacked, and arranged as various displays and shelving surfaces. The East Hampton location will also spotlight works by former winners of the Loewe Craft Prize, including a pair of pots by Japanese straw artist ARKO. Take a peek, below:

Images: Brett Beyer

Monica Rich Kosann hosted a cocktail party with Joey Wölffer to celebrate collab

Danielle Kosann and Joey Wölffer co-hosted a celebratory cocktail gathering recently to toast to the newly launched Monica Rick Kosann x Joey Wölffer Diamonds Reborn collection. Guests joined Kosann and Wölffer to peruse the line of eight styles, which are crafted from 100% recycled 18K gold and repurposed diamonds, over cocktails at the latter’s store in Sag Harbor. Among those who joined were Stella Bugbee, Sophie Elgort, Brianne Manz, Mary Wassner, Stephanie March, Samantha Sheinson, Whitney Snider, Eri Yatsuka, Gracie Wiener, and Rachael Davidson. The collection includes three earrings, three necklaces and two bracelets ranging from $725-$1,050.

Images: Michelle Rose

Rita Ora shares wedding details as she celebrates one year anniversary

The rumor mill has long been in overdrive over speculation about how Rita Ora and Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi fêted their nuptials—but the couple has now debunked many of the whispers surrounding the big day. On their one year anniversary, the duo sat down with Vogue to share an exclusive look at the celebration, which the performer called “really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun.” Albeit, the fashion was anything but low-key, with the bride donning not one, but three Tom Ford looks to say “I do” in. Today, Ora also shared the music video for her new track, You & I, which shares footage from the intimate backyard celebration. Catch it below:

Steal Imaan Hammam’s skincare secrets

Runway regular, cover girl, and campaign star Imaan Hammam let The Cut in on her skincare secrets, and we’re eagerly taking notes. After a decade in the spotlight, the Dutch-Moroccan model has learned more than her fair share of hacks, but simplicity is also key, as evidenced by her DIY approach, use of tried-and-true rituals once endorsed by her mom, and inexpensive hero products. Get into it and reap the glow here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.