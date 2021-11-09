Daily News: Celebs At The CFDAs, Skims x Fendi Is Now Shoppable, Bella Hadid’s Mental Health Journey, Ivy Getty’s Wow Wedding Dress, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Ivy Getty weds in a custom Galliano gown complete with broken mirrors

And the bride wore … a dress made of broken mirrors. Billionaire oil heiress, artist, and model Ivy Getty—the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty—said “I do” to photographer Tobias Engel in San Francisco over the weekend. The bride, 26, commissioned John Galliano to create a custom-made gown chock full of family meaning. The scene-stealing Maison Margiela Haute Couture piece was made of four layers of ethereal tulle, before being covered in a sheath of reflective mirrored pieces (or pieces the design team created to mimic the appearance of mirrors, after all, bride’s gotta walk!). The dress also incorporated walnut shells; a nod to how the bride’s late grandmother Ann, who raised her, had grown up on a walnut farm. A veil, which took 200 hours to embroider with sentimental iconography, finished the look. Wowza! Read more about the wedding of the season here.

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards presenters announced

The CFDA Fashion Awards return to an in-person celebration tomorrow, November 10, with Emily Blunt on hosting duty at THE POOL + THE GRILL. Today, the organization also announced the A listers who will present to category winners. Ciara will announce the American Accessories Designers of the Year award, HoYeon Jung will present the American Emerging Designer of the Year, and Jodie Turner-Smith will reveal the International Women’s and International Men’s Designer of the Year winners. Iman will give Zendaya her Fashion Icon nod; Cara Delevingne will present Anya Taylor-Joy with the Face of the Year award; Beverly Johnson and Carré Otis will present The Model Alliance’s founder Sara Ziff with the Positive Social Influence Award; Carolyn Murphy will present Patagonia’s Rebecca Goodstein with the Environmental Sustainability Award; Emily Ratajkowski will present Nina Garcia with her Media Award; Valerie Steele will present to Dapper Dan for his Lifetime Achievement Award; and Anna Wintour will present Aurora James with the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert for the 15 Percent Pledge.

Fendi x Skims now shoppable—or visit the pop-up in LA

The Kims are taking over Rodeo Drive. To celebrate the launch of the Fendi x Skims collaboration, a temporary store has sprung up in Beverly Hills, with over 1,200-square-foot dedicated to the co-branded capsule of shapewear, body-snatching leather dresses, embossed undies, loungewear, and accessories. The line launched on a new website today, fendiskims.com, with many pieces instantly selling out and others quickly garnering waitlists (reportedly generating sales of $1 million in a minute.) Not ready to wait for delivery? The Beverly Hills pop-up is open through November 28 at 323 Rodeo Drive. Happy shopping!

Bella Hadid pens post about minding your mental wellbeing

Supermodel Bella Hadid has opened up about the perils of social media on one’s mental health. Alongside images of herself tearing up, she wrote: “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides.” The catwalk regular also shared that “there is always light at the end of the tunnel”—something she’s realized after many burnouts and breakdowns. Ending the post on an uplifting note, Hadid said: “We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural.

