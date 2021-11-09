Baccarat Teams Up with Pokémon

Baccarat is once again ruling the collab game! This time they’re celebrating 25 years of Pokémon with special collector’s items featuring pop-culture icon, Pikachu. Revisited by Japanese artist Hiroshi Fujiwara for Baccarat, Pikachu has been transformed into a piece of art with just 25 limited edition pieces produced and a $25,000 price tag. The figure is 11.8 inches tall of cuteness in crystal.

Fans wanting to spend a little less can check out the 5.7 inch Pikachu figure for $440, as well as a crystal Poké Ball, which is 2.7 inches tall for $410. The Poké Ball is the item used by Trainers to capture Pokémon. (Though we don’t need to tell you that!) The pieces are available online or in select Baccarat stores.

Baccarat also announced today they’re partnering with 1/ST as the official trophy purveyor at the 6th annual Pegasus World Cup taking place on January 29th, 2022 at Guflstream Park in South Florida. The Clear Pegasus, valued at $34,500 will be presented to the winner of the $1 million winner and the The Black Pegasus, valued at $42,500, will be presented to the $3 million winner. Giddy up!

